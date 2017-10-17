5 to start your day

Heavy rains pummel Lower Mainland, Family remembers North Delta-raised victim of house fire and more

1. Heavy rains expected for Lower Mainland

The region is getting drenched. See more >

2. Elderly couple evicted from Maple Ridge home on Thanksgiving

The Gartleys had been evicted after they were accused of breaching a rent-to-own agreement with a Surrey realtor and his partner. See more >

3. Ex-Fraser Health CEO resigns after New Zealand spending scandal

After seven years in charge of Fraser Health, Dr. Nigel Murray left in 2014 to move back to New Zealand, where he took a new job as head of the Waikato District Health Board in Hamilton, 130 km south of Auckland. See more >

4. Family remembers North Delta-raised victim of Nanaimo house fire

Amberlee Scarr, her seven-year-old daughter Piper and Piper’s father Jason Stephenson died on Oct. 10. See more >

5. ‘The Rock’ thanks Mayor Hepner after filming in Surrey

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has been filming scenes for his new movie ‘Skyscraper.’ The scenes were largely filmed around City Hall. See more >

