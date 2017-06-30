Canada 150 quiz: Test your knowledge

A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Can you get 100 % on this Canadian trivia quiz?
A Black Press editor out of Summerland has got into the Canada 150 spirit by creating a quiz to test your Canadian trivia knowledge.
Summerland Review editor John Arendt is challening you!
Can you get 100 per cent? Check it out below to find out.
Some roadhouses — like Ashcroft Manor — are well known, but others are long forgotten.
How many maple leaves can you rock? There will be a prize for the person who rocks the most.
The bylaws, going back as far as 1952, govern everything from the sale of milk to pool rooms.
A first read-through unites old friends, introduces newcomers, and sees a bittersweet goodbye.
Aquafit is a great way to improve flexibility, strength, and balance; and no swimsuit is required!