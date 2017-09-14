Canadian millennials aren’t drinking and driving due to social media shame: study

B.C. millenials are most responsible when it comes to not drinking and driving acorss the country

Say what you want about Facebook and Instagram, but a new study suggests they’re deterring millennials from drinking and driving.

Eighty-two percent of Canadians aged 18 to 34 have been the designated driver at some point in the last three years, according to an Ipsos study commissioned by Beer Canada’s Partners for Safer Communities initiative and released Wednesday.

That’s compared to 67 per cent of generation Xers (34 to 43 years old) and 55 per cent of baby boomers (55 and older).

In B.C., millennials ranked the highest in the study when it came to understanding drinking safety across the country.

About 95 per cent said they take the role of designated driver seriously and believe communities across the province need more designated drivers.

Why? About half of millennials said they’re concerned about being shamed on social media if they were to post something inappropriate they did as a result of drinking too much – including drinking and driving, the study suggests.

Young Canadians are also using social media to plan safe rides with friends in advance, with about half using ride-sharing apps to get home compared to 29 per cent of gen-Xers, and 17 per cent of baby boomers.

About 80 per cent of B.C. millennials plan how they’re getting home before they start drinking.

