Can’t Facebook? You’re not alone

Millions of users woke up to the biggest of First World problems on Wednesday when they couldn’t post their breakfast, a photo of their kid or argue politics on Facebook.
While no statement has been issued, the social media site appeared down for many users, who took to Twitter to complain:
OK, who broke facebook? #facebookdown— Jennifer Iacovelli (@anotherjenb) October 11, 2017
Why is Facebook down you ask? My theory is the Porgs. They're all social media Sith Lords. #socialmediamanager #facebookdown pic.twitter.com/jBV6k7z7cj— Taylor Williams (@twilldiscover) October 11, 2017
Gasp! #facebookdown! At least there's twitter. 😉 pic.twitter.com/MAsD8kMGt4— Erina Albertson (@JoeLouisErina) October 11, 2017
When #facebookdown is trending on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/COfnPOfOgt— Andrew Hickey (@andrewmhickey) October 11, 2017