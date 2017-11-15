Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

William Shatner has thrown his support behind a local boy’s bid to add a new word to the dictionary, and he did it on Twitter for all the world to see.

Victoria second-grader Levi Budd looks to fill a gaping hole in the English language with his new word.

A voracious reader, Levi ripped through the usual suspects in palindromes: mom, dad, racecar. But he discovered no word for those that make a different word backwards, such as pool and loop.

Defined by the six-year-old, a levidrome is a word that contains the same lettering but spells a different word when written backwards.

First the family crafted a video in their bid to add levidrome to the dictionary.

The YouTube video nearly doubled its views in the past week, jumping from 4,400 to more than 8,500 views as of Tuesday (Nov. 14).

After reading a Black Press story about Levi’s attempt to get the word official recognition, a reader added levidrome to the urban dictionary online.

Levidrome has now garnered the attention of the verified Twitter account @WilliamShatner.

Other Twitter users have also begun to notice, while Lucky still awaits response from others – such as @VancityReyolds the handle for Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds who recently gave another BC boy advice on his superhero costume via Twitter.

 

@OakBayNews
cvanreeuwyk@oakbaynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Former Team Canada, Team USA hockey captains announce daughter’s birth

Just Posted

Vancouver Island artist creates portrait of Cache Creek fire chief Clayton Cassidy for his family

‘I felt their loss, and wanted to reach out to them’ says Harpaul Nandhra.

Cache Creek team taking part in this year’s Baja 1000 off-road race

The grueling race in Mexico takes place over 48 hours, and fewer than half the starters finish.

TNRD hires manager to help residents with fire recovery

Bob Finley will work one-on-one with residents to guide them through the recovery process.

TNRD moving ahead with monument to recognize volunteers

$100,000 has been earmarked to create a monument commemorating volunteers during the 2017 wildfires.

Black Friday is coming, so buyer beware

Customers can get some great deals; but make sure to keep safe when buying online.

B.C. says 50-50 pot tax split with feds not good enough, province needs more

Ottawa is proposing an excise tax of $1 per gram of marijuana or 10 per cent of final retail price

Promised $7.5 million not yet received by B.C. hockey team

Donor says the money will be there within ten days

Canada offers UN helicopters, planes, trainers; no decision on where

Justin Trudeau is unveiling the planned contributions at a high-level summit today in Vancouver

B.C. gives $500K to help premature babies

The money will fund skin-to-skin therapy

New B.C. rehab centre opened in memory of son

Drugs killed her son, and now a Penticton mother hopes to change the system so it doesn’t take anyone else’s

Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary

Walk of Fame bash celebrates David Suzuki, Donovan Bailey, Anna Paquin

Suzuki says he’ll be thinking of his late parents as he accepts the honour

Trudeau to personally unveil Liberals’ peacekeeping plan

This marks Canada’s first tangible step back into peacekeeping

Blake Shelton named Sexiest Man Alive 2017

“I think to describe myself as a child, one word comes to mind. And that’s fat.”

Most Read

  • Captain Kirk helps B.C. kid’s enterprise

    William Shatner tweet boosts B.C. boy’s bid to get levidrome in the dictionary