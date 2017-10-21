Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

  • Oct. 21, 2017 9:30 a.m.
  • Buzz

Now in it’s ninth year of existence, the Black Press scholarship helps business students throughout British Columbia with their post-secondary education.

Up to 37 scholarships, each valued at $5,000, are handed out every year to promising individuals from every region of the province interested in a future career in business and have applied to the BCom program at the University of Victoria.

Makari Espe is a recent recipient of a Black Press scholarship. The former Fort St. John resident is currently in her third year with the Gustavson School of Business at UVIC. She is still deciding between specializing in management or marketing, and enjoys creating YouTube content in her spare time.

The scholarship fund was started by Black Press Chairman, David Black, as a way to support young business minds and help build small communities in B.C.

A full list of the 2016 recipients can be found here.

 

@ragnarhaagen
ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

Just Posted

Lieutenant-Governor visits Cache Creek Elementary School

Judith Guichon spoke to students about Canada’s history, its government, and her role.

All are welcome at annual Legion veterans’ dinner

The event honours vets, as well as long-standing members of the Ashcroft Legion.

New ticket system for WRAPS theatre productions

Tickets will ensure patrons get the seats they want, and help the organization cover costs.

Community Helping Hands helps sort things out

The list explains the differences between, and needs of, four local groups that help those in need.

Kamloops MLA makes BC Liberal Party leadership bid

Todd Stone says he has what it takes to lead the party to victory.

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

Police officer hit by car, stabbed in Edmonton attack back on job

Const. Mike Chernyk, 48, returned to work Thursday

UBC medical students learn to care for Indigenous people

Students in health-related studies to take course, workshop to help better serve Aboriginal people

Dorsett has 2 goals, assist in Canucks’ 4-2 win over Sabres

‘It was a real good hockey game by our group,’ Canucks coach Travis Green said.

Berry disappointed: Bear tries to eat fake fruit on woman’s door wreath

A Winnipeg woman has taken her berry-embellished wreath down, after a hungry bear visited her porch

Man in custody linked police search near Salmon Arm

Police have not connected arrest to search at Salmon River Road property

B.C. search groups mobilize for missing mushroom picker

Searchers from across the province look for Frances Brown who has been missing since Oct. 14.

Have you heard about Black Press scholarships?

Up to 37 scholarships are awarded each year to students throughout British Columbia

Search for missing B.C. man a race against winter weather

David Jeff of Williams Lake was last seen in Kamloops during the chaotic wildfire evacuations

Most Read