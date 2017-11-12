PHOTOS: Wacky, weird and wonderful on display at annual Fan Expo

Dressed up or down, fans all all ages were in Vancouver this weekend, transporting into a world of magic, costume and fun.

Fan Expo, an annual event, features the best of comics, sci-fi, anime and gaming.

Who else is ready for #FXV17?! https://t.co/IHF6LX2qzi — FAN EXPO Vancouver (@FANEXPOVAN) November 10, 2017

Attendees and fansters show up in elaborate cosplay, shop for authentic games and accesories and can meet celebrities including the cast of Flash, Degrassi and Henry Wrinkler.

The three-day event, taking place at the Vancouver Convention Centre attracts into the thousands from B.C. and south of the border.

