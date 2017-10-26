Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Twitter continues to take a stand against fake news. On Thursday, the site announced it banned ads from Russia Today and Sputnik.

“We did not come to this decision lightly, and are taking this step now as part of our ongoing commitment to help protect the integrity of the user experience on Twitter.”

Twitter wrote in blog post The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Twitter also stated it would take the $1.9 million in advertising from Russia Today and use it to support “external research into the use of Twitter in civic engagement and elections.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Lending a helping ‘hog’

Just Posted

Lions Clubs donate $36,000 to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Loon Lake fire departments

Cache Creek fire chief says the Lions have gone ‘above and beyond’ with the donation.

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Cache Creek receives Age Friendly Community grant

The grant will allow the Village to identify the needs and wants of seniors in the community.

Local News Briefs: A creepy place to visit

Plus a Harvest Bazaar, Halloween fun in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, free flu shot clinics, and more.

Interior Savings makes a ‘Day of Difference’ for local organizations

The Equality Project and the Sage and Sands Pony Club got some welcome volunteer help.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

Protesters gather during Shuswap man’s court appearance

Group in Vernon remembers missing and murdered women after police find human remains on property

Author of Robert Pickton book won’t comment on North Okanagan farm search

Lorimer Shenher takes to twitter after police search Silver Creek property near Salmon Arm

New child-soldier plan expected at Vancouver peacekeeping summit

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan will host representatives from about 80 countries in November

Former Surrey MP Gurmant Grewal running for BC Liberal leadership

Grewal says he’s running on an ‘experienced, successful’ track record

B.C. to give renters a break on deposits, rent increases

Short-term lease loophole to be closed, Selina Robinson says

Fisher-Price recalls infant motion seats due to ‘fire hazard’

Recalled after 36 reports of overheating motors, posing fire risk

Axe-wielding Keremeos hero describes toddler’s rescue

“I searched under the water for what I thought would be shoulder straps”

Most Read

  • Twitter blocks Russian ads from appearing on its site

    The news agencies will still “remain organic users” as long as they follow Twitter’s rules.

  • Lending a helping ‘hog’

    A CVSE officer felt something nudge him on the back of the leg during a road check