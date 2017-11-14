A novel place to read for Desert Sands students.

The reading space in the library is popular with all the students.

Desert Sands Community School students are pictured in a reading space at the school’s library. The space was set up by First Nations Student Support Workers (FNSSW) Ann Condin and Michelle Antoine last year.

Violet Cowley, who is also a FNSSW at the school, says the reading space is very popular with all the students, who sometimes do spelling tests in there as well. A rack of books connected to First Nations culture, history, and tradition sits nearby, and Cowley says the school has a lot of First Nation resources available.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter