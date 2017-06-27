Aquafit classes at Cache Creek pool ongoing through July and August

Aquafit is a great way to improve flexibility, strength, and balance; and no swimsuit is required!

Aquafit at the Cache Creek pool is a fun (and cool) way to improve your health.

By Carmen Ranta

Aquafit (or Aquatic Fitness) classes at the beautiful Cache Creek Pool are open to anyone, and are a great way to increase your health and sense of well-being. Punch cards cost $10 for 10 aquafit classes, and may be purchased at the pool during public swim times.

Enjoy the lovely flowers and music and join others seeking a fun and safe way to get — and keep — fit. Becoming known as the perfect exercise, aquafit classes ensure a complete head-to-toe workout with very little risk of injury. Participants have an opportunity to work at their own pace, and don’t have to worry about complicated routines or the risk of falling.

Aquafit is ideal for individuals of all ages and is often recommended by doctors. Participants report increased strength, flexibility, and balance, improved cardiovascular conditioning, and relaxation! Not only that, but it’s a refreshing workout as well that includes lots of laughs! Bathing suits are not required; any workout clothing will do, such as leggings and a T-shirt.

Aquatic fitness may be performed in the shallow end of the pool or the deeper water using a flotation belt (provided by the pool). Participants do not need to know how to swim to participate.

In July and August, classes will take place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. to noon, and on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5 to 6 p.m.; perfect for after work. See you at the pool!

For more information call instructor Carmen Ranta at the pool at (250) 457-9135.