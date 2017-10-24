Catriona Wilson lets Grade 3/4 students at Desert Sands Community School spend some quality time with a sea anemone. Photo by Barbara Roden.

AquaVan brings sea creatures to Ashcroft and Cache Creek

Students got to see and touch some creatures not normally spotted in our region.

Ashcroft and Cache Creek are not known for their sea life; but on October 19, students in both communities were able to get up close and personal with a variety of sea creatures—including sea stars, anemones, and sea urchins—as well as learn about the impact humans are having on our rivers, lakes, and oceans.

The schools in both communities were visited by teams from the Ocean Wise “AquaVan 150: Connecting Communities to Coastlines” program.

The AquaVan has been part of the Vancouver Aquarium’s mobile education program for 22 years, and this year it took part in a seven-month, coast-to-coast tour of the country.

When The Journal arrives at Desert Sands Community School on October 19, Mrs. Van Thienen’s Grade 3/4 class is sitting, criss-cross applesauce, on a rug in front of what is known as a touch tank. The tank is divided into compartments, each containing different live specimens of a variety of ocean inhabitants.

Catriona Wilson, manager of mobile programs for the Ocean Wise Conservation Association, brings different specimens out and talks about them: how and what they eat, how they protect themselves, and more.

Some of the more robust, and less prickly, specimens are taken around for the students to touch (delicately, with pinkie fingers only). While there is the occasional hesitation, most of the students are only too happy to go “hands on”.

When the session ends and the students need to move on to the next station, a few hang back, bursting with questions and wanting one more look.

At another station, students are shown skulls of creatures such as a porpoise and a sea otter and learn about them, while at a third they learn about the need for stewardship of our waterways, and are shown a sample from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch, so they can see the impact that our bad habits have on the world’s oceans.

It is the last day of the tour, and afterward Wilson says that it has been a very special event for those taking part in it.

“We had a soft launch in March, and left the Vancouver Aquarium in April,” she says. “As far as we know, we’re the only travelling aquarium in the country, and this is our first national tour.

“We’re very happy to have funding from Heritage Canada to do this. More than 100,000 Canadians of all ages have taken part.”

The AquaVan visits schools throughout the province during the school year, and takes part in community events during the summer.

“We try to get schools invested in the stewardship of local waterways,” says Wilson. “Shoreline clean-up can take place anywhere the water meets the land.”

She says that the touch tank provokes a range of reactions. “There’s lots of excitement, but some of the kids are afraid. They’ve never seen these creatures before. It’s a real privilege to share them.

“The kids are interested in them all for different reasons. They know about sea stars and sea anemones and sea urchins from Finding Nemo. They’re a bit anxious about the sea urchins, because they have so many spikes.”

She notes that they don’t have to go very far from the coast to meet students who have never been to the coast or the ocean. “It’s very exciting to bring these things to landlocked communities. We’re really happy to be here.”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home
Next story
Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Just Posted

Lions Clubs donate $36,000 to Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Loon Lake fire departments

Cache Creek fire chief says the Lions have gone ‘above and beyond’ with the donation.

Surveys beginning to show economic impact of wildfires in the Interior

An estimated $23 million in lost business occurred in the first five weeks after the fires.

Cache Creek receives Age Friendly Community grant

The grant will allow the Village to identify the needs and wants of seniors in the community.

Local News Briefs: A creepy place to visit

Plus a Harvest Bazaar, Halloween fun in Ashcroft and Cache Creek, free flu shot clinics, and more.

Interior Savings makes a ‘Day of Difference’ for local organizations

The Equality Project and the Sage and Sands Pony Club got some welcome volunteer help.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week

Courageous man pulls child from submerged car

A Princeton man is being hailed a hero after he jumped into action to rescue a toddler

Rally held for B.C. youth aging out of foster care

Nearly 100 people showed up to provide support to those who have aged out of provincial foster care in the province.

Iditarod dogs caught in doping scandal

Dogsledding has become the latest professional sport to be engulfed in a doping scandal,

Shuswap residents step up for family in Puerto Rico

Mara Landing caretakers grateful for fundraising effort for their kids

No ‘official complaint’ about Abbotsford lab: DFO

Popham under fire for salmon farm research claims

B.C. Paramedics to get their own union

Minister Adrian Dix wants to deal with opioids, community care

City lauds 11-year-old friends as heroes for rescue efforts in Crescent Beach

Trio celebrated at Surrey City Hall

NHL needs to take action on hits to the head: former NHL goalie

Ken Dryden says its up to commissioner Gary Bettman to help reduce brain injuries

Most Read