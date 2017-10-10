As the days get shorter, there’s more and more happening at the Ashcroft HUB

From art and appetizers to drop-in sesssions for all ages, there’s something for everyone.

The HUB just gets busier and busier; check out their website or Facebook page for details of everything that’s going on there. Photo: Barbara Roden.

The Ashcroft HUB is humming with activities old and new this fall, with programs and activities aimed at all age groups. And September’s first Night Market was so successful that another one is being planned for October 20 from 5 to 9 p.m., with all vendors welcome. Anyone interested in having a table ($5 each) should call the office or drop by to reserve a spot.

New to the HUB is an Indoor Walking Club, which takes place on Mondays and Wednesdays from 1:30 to 2:20 p.m. Drop by, either on your own or with friends, and do some walking in company with others. Each session is by donation.

Another new program is Art Classes with Julie Cutting. She is offering four separate classes for different age groups from now until December 5, with registration required. “What Colour is My Banana?” is for those aged six to eight, and runs on Tuesdays from 6 to 7 p.m. This is followed by “Painting the Roses Red!” from 7 to 8 p.m. on Tuesdays, for those aged nine to 12.

On Thursdays from 6 to 7 p.m., those aged 13 to 18 can take part in “Beginning Drawing: Line and Texture”. Anyone aged 18 and older can do “Art Exploration: Pencil to Paint” starting at 7 p.m. on Thursdays. The three youth classes are $120 for the entire program; the adult class is $145.

Artist Marlene Harker is offering oil painting lessons at the HUB on October 14, 19, and 28. Harker has been painting for 25 years, and has been certified as a Bob Ross (2007) and Wilson Bickford (2013) instructor in landscapes. “I actually combine their styles and add a pinch of my own to make it interesting for students,” says Harker. “I teach step by step and paint with my students, so the paintings are totally completed in three to four hours.”

She says there is no pressure in the classes, and that each one will feature a different painting. The cost for each session is $50, with all supplies included, and each session runs from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

On October 14 there will be a potluck for adults at the HUB social centre from 6:30 to 9 p.m. Bring along your favourite appy (or even some chips and salsa) for a fun night out.

Community Coffee Wednesdays continue every Wednesday from 1:30 to 3:30, for anyone in the area aged 55 or older. It’s an opportunity for people to stay connected with the community, while enjoying tea, coffee, card games, or board games. HUB manager Vicky Trill notes that Wednesday was chosen as the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Seniors’ Centre is closed that day. Admission is by donation.

Kids’ Epicentre continues on Wednesdays through November 29 from 3:15 to 5 p.m. for children aged six through 12 ($10 per day). This is followed on Wednesdays by Teen Night from 7 to 8:30 p.m., which features games and activities for teens (by donation).

The “Stay Safe by TRU” course offers basic first aid and safety skills for youth aged nine to 13. Participants will learn about being safe when they are without the direct supervision of a parent, guardian, or trusted adult, both at home and within their communities. The course takes place on Saturday, November 4 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. (snacks are provided, but participants should bring a lunch). The cost is $100 per participant, and the course will be led by Red Cross first aid instructor Brianna Moore. Participants must be a minimum of nine years of age (or have completed Grade Three).

There will be trick-or-treating at the HUB from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. on October 31, so come along for some sweet treats (and maybe some tricks as well). And mark your calendars now for the HUB Christmas Craft Fair on December 2. Vendor forms are available at the HUB office.

For more information call the HUB at (250) 453-9177, email them at ashcrofthub@gmail.com, visit their Facebook page (The Ashcroft HUB Society), or visit their new website at www.ashcrofthub.ca.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter