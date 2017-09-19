Ashcroft awarded Five Blooms – Bronze at Communities in Bloom symposium and awards

Members of the Ashcroft Communities in Bloom committee. Ashcroft was awarded Five Blooms - Bronze and received two other honours at the recent CiB symposium and awards. Photo: Andrea Walker.

The Village of Ashcroft received a 5 Blooms–Bronze rating and a special mention for community involvement during the 2017 Communities in Bloom (CiB) National/International Symposium and Awards Ceremonies in Ottawa-Gatineau, National Capital Region. The community also received an Outstanding Achievement Award for the Home Hardware Beauti-Tone Heritage Conservation Award.

The Village was participating in the Class of Champions (Small) category, along with Kinistino, Saskatchewan and Tignish, Prince Edward Island. Tignish was named the winner in the category.

CiB judges Colleen Stockford and Susan Ellis visited Ashcroft in late July, when thick smoke from the Elephant Hill wildfire blanketed the area. They visited numerous sites such as the Chinese cemetery, the Heritage Park, the Community Hall, the Legion, the student garden at Desert Sands Community School, the HUB, the pool park, and other locations, had a tour of the town’s murals and mosaics, and had lunch at the Village office. They were also able to speak with a wide variety of people and ask questions about the Village, and were very impressed by the resiliency of the town’s residents.

“Ashcroft Communities in Bloom and its village partnerships demonstrate the positive benefits of working together,” the judges wrote after their evaluation. “During the worst fires in B.C.’s history, as evacuees arrived in Ashcroft, the local Legion immediately began preparing meals for the First Responders and the Firefighters.

“Over five days, with community support and financial donations from the service clubs, two hot meals daily for 150 people were provided by a team of 12 women who worked 10-hour shifts without complaint.

“Several businesses provide financial and/or in-kind support to CiB annually. CiB’s partnership with the Desert Sands School planted sunflowers, potatoes, and tomatoes in learning gardens, and also created a Pollinator Garden with the kids.

“The Annual Plant Swap is also an opportunity to support CiB, and become engaged in the program, while The Hub (a former school) has become a village community centre, and hosts a number of classes and courses to encourage community participation and involvement.”



