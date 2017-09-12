Ashcroft RCMP Police Blotter

Stay off the tracks: it is an offence under the Trespass Act to walk along railway tracks.

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Police responded to 39 calls for service during the week of September 2 to 8.

Stay off the tracks

On September 3, CN Police requested RCMP assistance in the area of Juniper Beach, as two males were walking on the train track with fishing poles. It is an offence under the Trespass Act to be on the railway tracks.

Unlicenced firearms

On September 6, police seized four firearms for safekeeping, as the person did not hold a valid Possession and Acquisition Licence. The person lives in a rural area of our community and had the firearms for safety. They are now seeking to obtain their firearms licence before the firearms are allowed to be returned.

Car keyed

On September 6, a vehicle parked at 710 Elm Street in Ashcroft was reported to have been “keyed”. The incident was reported to the police and ICBC as there was damage to the vehicle. Police are asking any witnesses to come forward

Copper wire stolen

Within the last week it was reported that copper wire was stolen from the area of Highway 97C near Boston Flats.

It is unknown at this time if this wire was related to the rewiring of the area. The matter is still under police investigation.

Alcohol a factor

On September 8 there was a single vehicle crash on Stage Road in Cache Creek, when a vehicle hit a pole. No injuries were reported in the incident.

Alcohol was a factor in the crash, and appropriate actions were taken under the Motor Vehicle Act.

For any information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).