Ashcroft RCMP Police Blotter

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Ashcroft RCMP responded to 91 calls for service for the two week period October 1 to 15; a very busy couple of weeks for the detachment.

Drug seizures

There were three cases of drug seizures in small amounts, which included marihuana, heroin, and methamphetamine. The drug seizures are occurring as a result of more vehicle stops being conducted by the RCMP in the area.

Traffic safety targeted

Traffic safety is also an area that is being targeted, due to the number of traffic complaints received. Of the 91 calls for service, 24 were traffic-related complaints, crashes, or offences.

Break and enters

There were two reports of Break and Enter into a Business in Cache Creek, and both are being actively investigated. Persons of interest have been identified, and these files are likely linked.

Homelessness help

The winter season is approaching, and homelessness is a factor that we deal with in our communities. Please remember that we don’t have any shelters in the area and the closest ones are in Kamloops. Folks who find themselves in these circumstances are not breaking any law; however, should they become a danger to themselves or others, police can be contacted to assist those persons for their safety and the safety of others.

If you have any information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).



