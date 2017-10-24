ASHCROFT’S BEST BLOOMIN’ BUSINESS: (from left) Lewis Kinvig (Home Hardware); Andrea Walker (CiB); Willow Anderson (HH); Ina Gory (CiB); Heather Rourke (HH); and Marijke Stott (CiB). Photo by David Gory.

Ashcroft’s Best Bloomin’ Business recognized

Communities in Bloom gave this year’s award to Home Hardware.

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom (CiB) committee selected Home Hardware (formerly Ashcroft Building Centre/Irly Bird) as the recipient of this year’s “Best Bloomin’ Business” award. President Andrea Walker says that the committee looked at curb appeal, as well as how inviting a business looked.

“This year Home Hardware had lovely displays of flowers, and now they have pumpkins and cornstalks,” says Walker. “They take a lot of pride in making the business look inviting. And we’re excited that they’re a Home Hardware now, because Home Hardware is a major sponsor of Communities in Bloom.”


