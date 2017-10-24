Ashcroft’s Best Bloomin’ Business recognized

The Ashcroft Communities in Bloom (CiB) committee selected Home Hardware (formerly Ashcroft Building Centre/Irly Bird) as the recipient of this year’s “Best Bloomin’ Business” award. President Andrea Walker says that the committee looked at curb appeal, as well as how inviting a business looked.

“This year Home Hardware had lovely displays of flowers, and now they have pumpkins and cornstalks,” says Walker. “They take a lot of pride in making the business look inviting. And we’re excited that they’re a Home Hardware now, because Home Hardware is a major sponsor of Communities in Bloom.”



