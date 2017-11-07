Thousands of adult cats in BC SPCA shelters are looking for forever homes. Photo: BC SPCA.

BC SPCA offering special rate for those adopting adult cats

Kittens have an easy time finding forever homes; but adult cats offer many benefits.

Calling all cat people: to accommodate and support large surrenders of cats (30 plus) in remote communities around the province, the BC SPCA is holding a half-price adult cat adoption promotion at nearly all of its branches across B.C. to encourage animal lovers to come and check out the felines in the society’s care.

“We’re hoping this promotion, which offers 50 per cent off the usual adoption fees for all adult cats, will encourage anyone who has been considering cat adoption to take the next step and make it reality,” says Lorie Chortyk, BC SPCA general manager, community relations. “It is important to get the homeless cats who are already in our care into loving homes so that we can isolate and care for the many cats coming in, many of whom will require specialized care.”

There are several benefits to adopting a more mature cat over a kitten, Chortyk notes, as they’re calmer and more settled, litter trained, fully grown, and their personalities are already developed, so potential adopters are more fully aware of what they’re going to get.

“Kittens usually don’t have a problem finding forever homes,” Chortyk says. “But older felines need love, too. There are many adult cats waiting for loving homes: why not come and see if one of them is the ‘purr’-fect match for you?”

The cat adoption promotion is happening at all BC SPCA locations except Penticton, Nelson, and all Vancouver Island branches (other than the BC SPCA Nanaimo Branch, which is offering the promotion as well).

The BC SPCA offers pre-adoption tips for those considering welcoming a furry friend into their home. Things to consider include the time commitment required, the ongoing cost of looking after a pet, and your living accommodations.

Each year, the BC SPCA rescues nearly 15,000 cats and kittens throughout British Columbia. To adopt an adult cat, visit your local BC SPCA branch during business hours, or visit spca.bc.ca/adopt to search for adoptable adult felines.


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Save power after Daylight Saving
Next story
U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

Just Posted

Emergency preparedness high on agenda at Ashcroft Community Forum

Other topics included the water treatment plant, and supplying water to the Ashcroft Indian Band.

Relief and assistance for Boston Flats residents ongoing

A committee is helping residents get the help they need, and collecting goods and money for them.

bc211 service expands to rest of province

Service helps people across B.C. find the support they need, when they need it.

Fencing burned by wildfires is being replaced

Drivers are being warned to watch for livestock on or near highways while work is completed.

‘Anne of Green Gables’ production nothing short of outstanding

‘A production that many will remember for years’.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

Expect lots of changes to Vancouver Whitecaps next season: head coach

The Whitecaps lost to Seattle last week

CN to hire 600 people in Western Canada

After laying off 1,000 employees over past two years, Canada’s largest rail company on hiring spree

U.S. ‘Pop-up Consulate’ coming to Kamloops

The one-day session will provide American citizens access to many services, such as passport renewal

VIDEO: Jagmeet Singh pushes Trudeau to decriminalize all drugs

NDP leader has been vocal about the opioid overdose crisis

No wholesale pricing earns B.C. ‘C’ in liquor policy: report

Province didn’t go far enough in modernizing liquor laws, says Restaurants Canada

Rainbow sticker campaign launched by B.C. business owner

Rainbow sticker challenge launched in Kelowna.

VIDEO: Former Blue Jays star Roy Halladay dies in plane crash

Halladay’s body was found at the scene of the crash

BREAKING: Suspect charged in killing of police officer

Oscar Arfmann facing one count of murder in killing of Abbotsford police officer

Most Read