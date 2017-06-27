Be loud and proud in Cache Creek on Canada Day

How many maple leaves can you rock? There will be a prize for the person who rocks the most.

The Village of Cache Creek is inviting residents to come down to the park on Saturday, July 1 to celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday in style.

The free event runs from 7 to 9:30 p.m., and there will be hot dogs, bannock, and Dairy Queen ice cream cake for all. DJ Tom Moe and his Rolling Thunder Revue will be there for an “outside dance party for the ages”, so bring a lawn chair or a blanket and come down to the park to enjoy the show.

And just how Canadian can you get? There will be prizes awarded for whoever wears the most red, and whoever displays the most maple leaves, so get ready to get creative and show your Canadian pride.

This all-ages event is funded by the Village of Cache Creek. It is also funded by the Government of Canada/financé par le gouvernement du Canada. A very special thank you goes out to Dairy Queen for the ice cream cakes, and the Ashcroft and District Lions Club for their financial donation.