Cache Creek firefighters get donations

(centre) Royal Purple (and Cache Creek Recreation Society) members Lillian Munro and Jackie Daoust with members of the CCVFD. Photo: Marcie Down.

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department (CCVFD) received two donations of $1,000 each from the ladies of the Royal Purple and from the Cache Creek Recreation Society last week. Royal Purple (and Cache Creek Recreation Society) members Lillian Munro and Jackie Daoust presented the cheques last week.

“We have a Royal Purple Day and usually do something, but didn’t have one this year,” says Daoust. “We had a meeting and said that because the firefighters worked so hard to protect Cache Creek, let’s give to them.” At a meeting of the Cache Creek Recreation Society, someone said “Maybe we should do something,” so Daoust told them what Royal Purple was doing. “They said ‘Let’s do the same thing.’”



editorial@accjournal.ca

