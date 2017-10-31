(centre) Royal Purple (and Cache Creek Recreation Society) members Lillian Munro and Jackie Daoust with members of the CCVFD. Photo: Marcie Down.

Cache Creek firefighters get donations

Royal Purple and CC Recreation Society each donated $1,000.

The Cache Creek Volunteer Fire Department (CCVFD) received two donations of $1,000 each from the ladies of the Royal Purple and from the Cache Creek Recreation Society last week. Royal Purple (and Cache Creek Recreation Society) members Lillian Munro and Jackie Daoust presented the cheques last week.

“We have a Royal Purple Day and usually do something, but didn’t have one this year,” says Daoust. “We had a meeting and said that because the firefighters worked so hard to protect Cache Creek, let’s give to them.” At a meeting of the Cache Creek Recreation Society, someone said “Maybe we should do something,” so Daoust told them what Royal Purple was doing. “They said ‘Let’s do the same thing.’”


editorial@accjournal.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Keep your pets safe this Halloween
Next story
Hockey weekend in Ashcroft

Just Posted

Elephant Hill wildfire expected to keep smouldering until spring in some areas

‘We’ll remember this fire season for all the wrong reasons,’ says chief fire information officer.

Historic Hat Creek attracts more than 20,000 visitors in 2017 despite the wildfires

In July and August the site took a hit; but the other months of the season saw a surge in visitors.

Sharing Hope in Crisis seminar will show how to help others

The seminar will teach what to say, and what not to say, to those in crisis.

Cache Creek receives Rural Dividend grant

Funds will go toward upgrading the Community Hall.

Local artist selling paintings for a good cause

Seven of Esther Darlington’s paintings are for sale at the sidewalk Gallery, with proceeds to WRAPS.

VIDEO: Halloween costumes bring joy to six-year-old with cerebral palsy

B.C. boy Jackson Poole loves Halloween and all the hand-made costumes his family makes

‘Red zones’ keep offenders trapped in criminal justice system: SFU study

Researchers stake aim at geographic restrictions imposed as part of bail or sentencing

At least 6 dead after vehicle rams Manhattan bike path

New York Police say that one person is in custody

TSB to release findings on B.C. plane crash that left two people dead

The Kelowna-based Carson Air plane crashed into Vancouver’s North Shore mountains in 2015

McDavid’s Donald Trump costume gets mixed reaction on social media

McDavid and his girlfriend dressed up as the U.S. first couple

Ryan Reynolds gives B.C. boy advice on wearing Deadpool costume

Monique Tamminga’s Tweet to the Vancouver actor has gone viral

Keep your pets safe this Halloween

Halloween can be the most dangerous night of the year for your cats and dogs

Caribou herds and habitat continue to decline: federal report

None of Canada’s 51 caribou herds are known to be growing

B.C. man filmed in racist parking lot rant gets curfew, probation

Karry Corbett pleaded guilty to assault after being filmed hurling slurs at South Asian lawyer

Most Read