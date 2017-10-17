Clinton receives two grants to assist with ongoing projects

Grants will help with infrastructure analysis and development of a trail system.

Two grants will help the Village of Clinton with ongoing projects. Photo: Wendy Coomber.

The Village of Clinton has received two grants to assist with two ongoing projects.

A $10,000 grant from the Rural Dividend program will go toward the community trails project, while $10,000 from the Infrastructure Planning Grant program will be used to assess the state of the Village’s storm sewer system.

“We need to do some videoscaping to assess the system as part of our Asset Management Plan,” says Clinton chief financial officer Joanne Molnar. “We have a pretty limited overview of the current condition.”

She says that there is no timeline yet as to when the videoscaping work will be done. “We’re waiting for the contract from the province, and then the timing [of the work] will be decided on by the contractor.”

The community trails project is a new venture, and part of a strategic plan set by Clinton council, says Daniela Dyck, Clinton’s community development coordinator.

“We want to develop a master plan for trails within the Village of Clinton,” she explains.

The goal is to have a trailhead area within the Village where people can unload their bikes or park their cars and then choose which trail they want to set out on.

“We had a public consultation meeting, and a survey is open now, with a link on the Village of Clinton website’s homepage (https://www.village.clinton.bc.ca/),” says Dyck, noting that residents have indicated they would like to see multi-use trails, where hiking, biking (not extreme biking), and horseback riding are allowed.

“What we are hearing is that people definitely want horseback trails, and that quad vehicles need to be kept away from walking trails.

“And we’re looking into trails that can be used by people with mobility issues as well.”



