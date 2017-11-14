Comings and Goings On in Spences Bridge

New additions to the Look Out, a Christmas bazaar and luncheon, ham and turkey bingo, and more.

The new lending library kiosk (with food donation space) that has been added at the Look Out in Spences Bridge. Photo: Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan.

By Mavourneen Varcoe-Ryan

Winter weather, then back to fall weather: crazy. With winter come so many events that the Spences Bridge Community Club (SBCC) is planning!

Last year we had our first ever town Christmas tree at the Look Out, and had a lighting event. As it was so much fun, the SBCC has decided to do this again. Join us on November 26 at 5 p.m. for some carolling, a wiener roast, and some community spirit as we light the tree up!

The Christmas Bazaar date is fast approaching! On December 2 from 3 to 6 p.m. Clemes Hall will be full of vendors selling crafts and art; the SBCC will be hosting a bake table; and there will be a secondhand treasures table, a concession, a raffle, an auction, and more!

This is the big fundraiser of the year for the SBCC, and pays for the hall insurance and utilities, so it is much needed. Please come out and show your support! Baking, nice second-hand goods (no clothing please), and auction items are needed. Thanks so much to Echo Valley Ranch, Sundance Ranch, The Packing House, and Doug and Marlyn Wyatt-Purden for the generous donations for the raffle!

The Ham and Turkey Bingo is next up, on December 8. Doors open at 5 p.m., with 12 games to be played. Come try your hand at winning a ham or turkey, and support the SBCC! A concession will also be available.

Cook’s Ferry Band and the SBCC will again be co-hosting a Christmas lunch and party on December 10 at noon. Turkeys and hams are provided, but the rest is pot luck, so bring a veggie dish or dessert and celebrate the season with your community! Santa will be attending, so please let Santa’s helpers know if you will have children attending.

Halloween was a lot of fun, with lots of crafts, games, and prizes! The fireworks display was outstanding; thanks so much to the Fire Department for their contribution, and for taking care of the fireworks and the fire. Thanks too to Cook’s Ferry and the individuals who donated.

Two new additions are at the Look Out. First, there is now a free lending library kiosk. You can pick up a book or two for your reading pleasure, and drop off books you no longer need. The bottom shelf is designated for our Helping Hands “food bank”; should you need a can of soup or something, please help yourself. If you can spare something (non-perishable) please drop it off there. Thanks so much to Bridging to Literacy for the grant to put the kiosk up, and to Paul Miller for doing a wonderful job with it!

The other addition is the installation of the community mosaic. Funded under the New Horizons grant for senior’s projects, this mosaic was truly a community venture. It was designed and made by many hands under the expert instruction of Marina Papais. It looks absolutely stunning in its new home.

The next SBCC regular meeting is on December 13 at 7 p.m. at Clemes Hall. Please consider getting involved in all the wonderful things we do!



editorial@accjournal.ca

