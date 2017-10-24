Community birthday celebration honours two Ashcroft women

A community celebration was held on October 22 to commemorate the 90th birthdays of long-time Ashcroft residents Hilda Drinkwater and Lois Petty. The event was arranged by Petty’s daughter Martina Duncan, who thought it was a good reason to celebrate both women, who have been friends for almost 40 years. “They’re two peas in a pod,” says Martina. “They still play bridge together several times a week.”

Family and friends were there to join in the celebration, reminisce, look at photographs, and read letters to Hilda and Lois from Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart, congratulating them both and noting both ladies’ many years of community involvement and volunteering.



