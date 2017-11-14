Harmony project mosaics taking shape

The New Pathways to Gold Society (NPTGS) board of directors were given a view of the mosaic artwork for the Harmony Project in Ashcroft on October 19. This joint initiative of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Rotary Club and the Ashcroft and District Lions Club will see the construction and installation of the World Harmony Mosaic: a large piece of public mosaic art and the accompanying Peace Bell in a covered structure in Ashcroft.
The New Pathways to Gold Society has contributed $14,000 toward the project. The directors were very impressed by the unique original artwork being produced, and look forward to the project’s completion in spring 2018.
