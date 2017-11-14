Harmony project mosaics taking shape

The project is expected to be installed in Ashcroft in spring 2018.

Harmony Project artist Marina Papais (left) explains the artwork being produced to New Pathways to Gold Society co-chair Terry Raymond (centre) and multicultural director Lily Chow. Also pictured is Harmony Project member Daniel Collett. Photo: Don Hauka.

The New Pathways to Gold Society (NPTGS) board of directors were given a view of the mosaic artwork for the Harmony Project in Ashcroft on October 19. This joint initiative of the Ashcroft-Cache Creek Rotary Club and the Ashcroft and District Lions Club will see the construction and installation of the World Harmony Mosaic: a large piece of public mosaic art and the accompanying Peace Bell in a covered structure in Ashcroft.

The New Pathways to Gold Society has contributed $14,000 toward the project. The directors were very impressed by the unique original artwork being produced, and look forward to the project’s completion in spring 2018.



