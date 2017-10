Four youth who raised more than $1,100 for the Loon Lake firefighters were recognized.

Loon Lake Volunteer Fire Department chief Colin Smith thanked local youths Wyatt Boettger, Cora Boettger, Mariah Todd, and Brooke Todd, who between them raised $1,100 for the LLVFD over the summer. Wyatt and Cora sold lemonade to raise the funds, while Mariah and Brooke made and sold jewellery. Smith presented the children with T-shirts and thanked them for their efforts to support the fire department.



