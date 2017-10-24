Are you a crafty quilter? Then work on your current project at Yarn and Yap at the Cache Creek Library.

Lots of fun opportunities for local seniors to stay social

Whether you enjoy crafting, cards, Bingo, painting, or more, there’s a lot on offer in the area.

By Jessica Clement

Are you a senior living in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, or Spences Bridge who is looking for things to do to get out of the house, get active, and socialize?

Staying social as you age contributes to general well-being, and is integrally linked to health, happiness, and self-worth. It helps older adults stay engaged and active, which is especially important for those who live alone or who have lost loved ones. It provides emotional support and assistance with daily living activities; and activities such as walking groups can even enhance health.

There are lots of great things to do this fall to help you stay connected. You will find plenty of things to keep you active at the Ashcroft HUB. Chair Yoga, which is a great way to participate in yoga if you have mobility issues, takes place Wednesdays at 10 a.m. and Saturdays at 10:30 a.m. You can also walk indoors around the gym on Mondays and Wednesdays at 1:30 p.m.

Looking to socialize a little more? Pop in to the Coffee Afternoon from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. every Wednesday afternoon. Play games, work on a puzzle, or just enjoy a cup of coffee and a treat.

If you have always thought of trying something new, there are art classes available at the HUB. Learn how to paint a beautiful oil painting; there are three dates this fall in which you can participate. Contact the HUB for more information (250-453-9177, or visit their website at ashcrofthub.ca).

Enjoy lunch with friends at Soup’s On, Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at St. Alban’s Anglican Church Hall in Ashcroft.

The Cache Creek Library is starting a monthly book club in November. Registration is required, so contact the library for more information (250-457-9953). They have also started a Yarn and Yap program, so come bring your latest project (10 a.m. to noon on Tuesdays), and spend the morning chatting with other knitters and crafters.

The Spences Bridge Community Club has events to get you out of the house as well. Bingo is back on the 1st and 3rd Mondays of the month, starting at 5:30 p.m.

Soup day is also back, so head down to Clemes Hall on the last Monday of the month to enjoy a nice hot homemade bowl of soup and some good company.


editorial@accjournal.ca
