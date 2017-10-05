Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

By Zee Chevalier

“Autumn is a second spring when every leaf is a flower.”

—Albert Camus

Nothing has been “normal” or “ordinary” about this year.

I don’t know about you, but I am still not feeling “right” or in” sync” with the days or events or weather or anything.

Nothing seems to be “as usual.”

How could I know when I was enjoying my June vacation in Iceland that the following month would be utter chaos?

Even the weather is wonky!

Hot, brilliant days in July and August created extreme weather conditions for fires and firefighters.

One week past the Labour Day weekend the temperatures went from high in the 20C to zero and -2C or -3C.

It seemed like we not only lost our summer (as far as downtime and holiday activities) but we’ve lost fall as well.

I am struggling with the fall timetable. It’s “too soon” to think of cleaning gutters and shopping for Halloween treats.

However, time waits for no one, and ready or not, I’m IN IT—get going and do what has to be done.

Fortunately for me (in my state of mind), Clinton Seniors Association is pretty quiet and inactive right now and it’s easy to report on what in the world are the seniors doing? Nothing, at the moment—precisely nothing.

We’ve had our first meeting of the “new” year and spent time catching up on the news—who’s here, who’s still away, who’s ill, who’s well.

We’re eagerly watching the new wheelchair ramp going in and are eager to try it out when it is completed. We look forward to the lift being installed before the snow flies.

October will be quiet. There’s time to co-ordinate plans for the Marketplace, which will be on Nov. 4 in the Clinton Memorial Hall from 2 to 4 p.m. For tables, call 459-2339 or 459-0028.

I hope that by then I’ll feel like I’ve never been away and nothing untoward has happened.

For many years Susan Swan has written a column for the Ashcroft Cache Journal and always gave Clinton Seniors Association good coverage of their events and activities. We appreciated this very much and want to say thank you, Susan, for your efforts on our behalf.

We wish you well in your “retirement” and hope the relationship we had with you and the Journal will carry on with the new Clinton correspondent, Raven Nyman.

Best of luck, Raven, in your future endeavours and association as columnist with the Journal.

Happy October birthday greetings to Christine Stella on Oct. 13 and to Kathryn Turmel and Bill Holt both on Oct. 29.

We’ll raise our voices to you with the traditional birthday song at our regular October general meeting on Oct. 19. Sorry, Christine, for you it will be a belated greeting.

“A diplomat is a man who always remembers a woman’s birthday but never remembers her age.”

—Robert Frost