Rockin’ and Talkin’ with the Clinton Seniors’ Association

Be sure to check out the seniors’ marketplace on Nov. 4, and get a head start on Christmas shopping.

By Zee Chevalier

“Never lose an opportunity of seeing anything beautiful for beauty is God’s handwriting.”

Ralph Waldo Emerson

Fall and winter provide great opportunities to observe nature’s beauty in many forms. Leaves of deciduous trees have different shapes and colours. The green we see in the spring and summer changes to yellowsand gold, orange and red. All species of evergreen trees have cones which mature to different lengths, and shades of tan and brown. Scales unfurl to reveal small seeds attached to a tissue paper-like “wing”; a food staple of squirrels who may be grey, brown, or black.

Look closely at hoar frost and snowflakes with a magnifying glass. The shapes and sizes of crystals will amaze you; no two alike. Who can resist stopping the car to look at deer in the fields? Many of the winter birds have a touch of red: grosbeaks, crossbills, woodpeckers, flickers, and others. What a cheery burst of colour in an otherwise black-and-white environment!

Last month I reported that the Clinton Seniors’ Association was working on the Marketplace for November 4 in the Clinton Memorial Hall. Sharp eyes found an error! The day began at 10 a.m. and continued until 2 p.m. There was lots on hand for pre-Christmas shoppers: new and used items of good quality, crafts, gifts, home baking, the Peel ‘n’ Pay Raffle, food, and much more.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association Annual General Meeting will be held at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Avenue at 1 p.m.on November 16. Everyone is welcome! The regular general meeting will take place after the AGM.

The wheelchair ramp is nearing completion. Thanks to Roy Fletcher, members using wheelchairs or walkers will have an easy access to the Clinton Seniors’ Centre from Bell Street.

The Clinton Seniors’ Association annual Christmas dinner party will be held December 5 in the Royal Canadian Legion basement at 5:30 pm. This event is open to Clinton Seniors’ Association members and invited guests.

The November Foot Clinic will take place on the afternoon of November 23. If you are interested in discussing your foot care needs or booking an appointment, call Colleen Thom RN, AFCN, FCNEd at 1-250-819-1632.

Congratulations to Colleen Thom for winning the Kamloops Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Award/Service Provider Award with a staff of one to 10. Colleen said it was exciting and gratifying to be nominated and then learn that she was one of the forty-one businesses in that category selected for consideration for the award. Then she was short-listed to the top three! Well done, Colleen! The award was presented at a huge gala in Kamloops on October 21.

There are no November birthdays to celebrate.

I hope Halloween was fun and safe for everyone. It’s almost time to get started on Christmas cards and letters. Where have the weeks gone?



