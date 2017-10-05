Spences Bridge News

The Community Club is looking to round up more people for the 2017-18 executive.

I don’t think I’ve ever welcomed fall and its cooler, wetter weather more! With the arrival of fall also comes the extensive list of fall and winter activities.

The Spences Bridge Community Club (SBCC) held its annual general meeting in September.

Although not all of the positions of the executive are filled at this time, who we do have for the 2017–18 year are president (yours truly); vice-president (Oliva Watson); secretary (Jim Ryan); treasurer (until a replacement can be found, Carolynne Terry); and directors (Terri Simpson, Ed Dellows, Cheryl Klein, and others yet to be determined).

Thanks to everyone for letting their name stand to be a part of the SBCC; I look forward to working with you all in the coming year. Thanks, too, to those who were part of the executive this past year—secretary Dorothy Borango, directors Joe and Annette Thomas, and Lori Minnabarriet.

The Farmers’ Flea Market will continue through October, on Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. There are plenty of vendors selling their fall bounty, as well as crafts and second-hand treasures.

A special appreciation turkey lunch is scheduled for Oct. 22 at noon. Be sure to drop in for a feast with all the trimmings. Payment is by donation.

Bingo has started up again—join us on the first and third Mondays of the month for some fun, and a chance to take home some winnings! Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and there is always something great to eat at the concession.

The SBCC will again be hosting a Halloween celebration for the community. On Oct. 31, all goblins and ghouls should come out to the old Spences Bridge school. There will be games, crafts, prizes, a wiener roast, and fireworks to finish off the night.

It all starts at 4 p.m., so the kiddies can trick or treat from 6 to 7 p.m. and then come back for the fireworks. Thanks so much to the Cook’s Ferry Band for partnering, the Spences Bridge Improvement District for the use of the property, and the fire department for the fireworks.

Our major fundraiser for the year is always the Christmas bazaar. This year it will be held on Dec. 2 at Clemes Hall from 3 to 6 p.m. There will be vendors selling arts and crafts and food items, and the SBCC runs a second-hand treasure table.

Plan on eating supper from the concession, and bring a fat wallet to bid on auction items, and of course the raffle! Anyone with items to donate to the raffle or auction, please call me at -250-458-2282.

Another fundraiser for the year is our ham and turkey bingo. It will be on Dec. 8 starting at 5:30 p.m. With 12 turkeys and hams to be won, it is not to be missed!

Our next regular meeting is Oct. 11, 7 p.m. Everyone is welcome; new faces and fresh ideas are encouraged!