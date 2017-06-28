The Bright Red Bookshelves promote a love of reading

Feel free to drop books off at the shelves, or help yourself to anything that looks interesting.

The Bright Red Bookshelf at Safety Mart in Ashcroft. The books are available for free to anyone in the community who wants them. If you have unwanted books, for readers of any age, then drop them off so that others can enjoy them. Barbara Roden

By Jessica Clement

The Bright Red Bookshelf project in Ashcroft, Cache Creek, and Spences Bridge gives children, teens, and adults in the area access to good books by sharing new and gently used books free for anyone to own. Bookshelves are located at Safety Mart and Interior Savings in Ashcroft; at Cache Creek Elementary School; and at the post office (now located at The Packing House) in Spences Bridge.

The objectives of the Red Bookshelf project includes increasing ownership of books, encouraging parent-child interactions with books, involving community members in this literacy effort through book donation, and keeping books circulating in the community.

Book ownership is important in fostering an interest in reading and a love for books. If parents are to read to their children, they need the books to do so. Children feel pride in owning their own books. They develop confidence and a love for reading when books are easily within reach and can be read again and again.

Reading is not just helpful for the younger generation, but also for the older ones and adults. Reading helps reduce stress, can teach you new things, and builds confidence.

The next time you are cleaning out your bookshelf at home, consider dropping any unwanted books off at one of the Red Bookshelves located around our communities. And the next time you see one of the bookshelves, feel free to help yourself to a new book or two. As Dr. Seuss wisely says, “The more you read, the more things you will know. The more that you learn, the more places you’ll go.”

For more information about the Bright Red Bookshelf project or any other literacy opportunities, contact Jessica at (250) 457-7128.