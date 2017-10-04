The Rundown: Clinton news

Barney Bentall performed at Clinton’s Music in the Park on September 30.

By Raven Nyman

Music in the Park

On September 30 Barney Bentall, Dustin Bentall, and Kendal Carson rocked the Clinton Memorial Hall with a night of spectacular entertainment.

The performers were even joined by Clinton’s own Sharon and Bruce Ambler, who helped to put on a fantastic show for the locals. The event was well attended by community members and a wonderful evening was had by all.

PAC dinner and auction

Mark your calendars, Clinton residents, for David Stoddart School’s 26th annual PAC Dinner and Auction on November 25.

The event begins at 5 p.m. and includes a home-cooked meal and the opportunity to get your Christmas shopping started, too. Tickets are $20 and are available at Integris Insurance, Home Hardware, Country Squire Gift Shop, and the school.

Great promotion

Start a business or relocate to Clinton: “Where History Meets Adventure” is a short video promoting the Village of Clinton that was recently shared across social media.

It features local residents David Park, Jim Woods, Sandi Burrage, Blake Bolster, Yvette May, and Paul Kao.

The video, posted on the Village of Clinton’s YouTube Channel, highlights Clinton’s many attractions, with the hope of attracting new visitors and business owners.

Although the Village is small, it is a full service community, complete with a financial institution, RCMP detachment, water, sewer, hydro, and gas. High-speed Internet is offered by three providers.

The clip highlights Clinton’s picturesque landscape, while also displaying some of the many popular recreational activities, such as hiking, biking, fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, and more.

When asked where the community’s hidden gem may be, Burrage answered: “All of Clinton. This is a place that has so much opportunity.”

Mayor Jim Rivett noted that one of the most important factors in any business concerns the transportation of goods, which the Village has covered.

“(In Clinton) we’re on a major highway but we’re also very close to the Ashcroft Transport Terminal, which means you can have your goods on a train in 45 minutes.”

Local business owners pointed out property prices are much lower in small towns like Clinton, especially when compared to the cost of living in the Lower Mainland.

Woods noted individuals can start a business in Clinton without a large inventory, and Kao also highlighted the benefits of starting a family away from the city.

There are many more reasons to move to Clinton, the local business owner said.

“I should have come earlier. I feel people (here) are warm, and they are welcoming. You know, when I walk down the street, everybody says ‘Hi’ to me.”

However, it’s not just the locals who exude a friendly attitude, said Park.

“The newcomers who come here have a great quality about them. They’re looking for that small-town, stress-free environment.

“When I lived down at the Coast, I had a two-hour commute there and back. Here, I have a two-minute commute back home, so that’s a bonus.”

Rivett noted the Village has 35 annual events and an active volunteer base. What Clinton really needs, the mayor said, is to bring in more business owners.

“What we need is someone to come and work with the motel owners to create tour packages that will bring people here.”

Closing off the video, Rivett declared Clinton “open for business.”

Though we’re a small community, the Village can process things like development permits and zoning amendments a lot faster than larger municipalities, he noted. If you’re in a hurry to establish a business, establish yourself here in Clinton.

The video can be viewed online at the following link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NxN8GZI1HDw&feature=youtu.be