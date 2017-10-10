The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Book signing

On Thursday, October 12, author Barbara MacPherson will be in Clinton for a book signing.

MacPherson is the author of the recently published book The Land on Which We Live, Life on the Cariboo Plateau: 70 Mile House to Bridge Lake.

MacPherson currently lives in Nakusp with her family, but spent several childhood years in Bridge Lake, and has lived in many communities throughout British Columbia. She is a freelance writer who has been writing and publishing stories for more than thirty years. MacPherson was also a founding member of the Arrow Lakes Historical Society and co-wrote Faces of the Past with Milton Parent.

The Land on Which We Live is described by reviewer Caroline Woodward as “A treasure trove of early photographs, painstaking research and most of all, marvellous accounts of feckless wanderers and resolute settlers, roadhouse operators, and ranchers in the South Cariboo—tough cookies, bad apples and flashy dudes included!

“This well-written book shows how luck, land and the climate, good but often bad, solid homesteading skills or a complete lack of them, and the kindness and generosity among neighbours shaped all who lived here, for just a few years or for generations.”

The book signing will take place at the Clinton Museum at 7 p.m. Copies of The Land on Which We Live will be available for purchase on site.

“Clinton Makerspace” returns

The not-for-profit organization Clinton Makerspace will host its Annual General Meeting on Monday, October 16 in the Clinton Library Meeting Room at 7 p.m.

Clinton Makerspace was founded in 2016 by David Stoddart School teacher Brian Carmichael. The Makerspace exists as a place to bring together craftspeople, hobbyists, inventors, technicians, and tinkerers from any and all disciplines.

Clinton has the use of a great workshop at DSS, with equipment available for welding, ceramics, woodwork, electronics, and more.

The Makerspace is seeking new members and volunteers to help continue the program, and will only be able to move forward if folks from the Clinton area are willing to be involved. This is a great opportunity to try your hand at a new skill or improve upon an already established talent. The Makerspace needs at least five members to form a Board, and the sign-up fee is only $10 for the year. Memberships will be available at the AGM, so please come out to help keep this valuable and unique community resource available in Clinton.

For more information on Clinton Makerspace, check out their Facebook page or website (clintonmakerspace.com).

Clinton Recreational Youth Hockey Club

The Clinton Recreational Youth Hockey Club will host its Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, October 24 in the David Stoddart School library.

The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. and will include the election of officers such as president, vice-president, secretary, and treasurer. If you’re interested in joining the club, feel free to attend the AGM to help keep this fun tradition alive in the Village.

Health Centre update

The Clinton Health Site’s hours will remain the same for the fall season: Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. inclusive (closed holidays). Lab service also remains open twice a week: on Wednesdays and Thursdays between 8:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.

Appointments are encouraged and will be given preference.

Clinton Seniors’ Association

A reminder that the Clinton Quilters and Crafters will meet at the Clinton Seniors’ Centre at 217 Smith Ave on October 11, 18, and 25 at 10 a.m. Everyone is welcome to attend, and the drop-in fee is just $2!

Kids’ annual Halloween Party

The Kids’ annual Halloween Party will take place on Tuesday, October 31 at the Clinton Memorial Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. This year’s event is sponsored by the Clinton Recreation Commission and the Mill Girl Follies Can-Can Troupe.

Kids and families are invited out for a night of games, prizes, and spooky snacks. There will be a kids’ Costume Contest, pumpkin decorating, tattoos, music, mummy wrapping, and more. A fun-filled night is expected for all.

Clinton and District TV Society

The Clinton and District TV Society will no longer broadcast over-the-air television in Clinton, 70 Mile House, and the South Green Lake area. The broadcast licenses for the society were allowed to expire on August 31, 2017. The society was established in 1972.



