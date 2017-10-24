Attendees at the Ranching Strong fundraiser in Clinton admire the auction items. Everything sold, raising more than $8,000 for area ranchers. Photo by Raven Nyman.

The Rundown: Clinton News

Ranching Strong fundraiser was a huge success; plus bus changes, a Monster Bash, and more.

By Raven Nyman

Clinton Trail Plan needs your input

The village is currently seeking input on an upcoming trail project that hopes to offer more recreational opportunities for the community. Residents are invited to fill out a short survey in regard to the types of recreational trails they would like to have in Clinton. “Stakeholder engagement” is used to gather input at the development stage of the master plan, which means that residents’ input will be used to identify opportunities and challenges for the project in order to pave the way for future trail construction.

The survey takes less than 10 minutes to complete, and can be found at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YD87WB9

Monster Bash at the Cariboo Lodge

On Saturday, October 28 the Cariboo Lodge will host a Halloween party with karaoke, dancing, costume contests, and a raffle. There will be no cover charge for the event, but guests must arrive by 10 p.m. to be entered into the costume contest, and must be in attendance at the time of the draw.

The best individual costume wins $300, while the best couple costume wins $200, and best group costume wins $100. Raffle tickets will be sold at $1 per ticket, with all proceeds going to support the Clinton Volunteer Fire Department.

Seniors’ Association: The Marketplace

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will host a Marketplace on Saturday, November 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The Lariat previously reported that the event would take place from 2 to 4 p.m. but this was a mistake. The event will feature home-baked goods, crafts, lunch, new and used items from the White Elephant, and much more.

Health Care Auxiliary sponsors Wellness Fair

The Clinton Health Care Auxiliary will sponsor a Wellness Fair in conjunction with a flu clinic at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Tuesday, November 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There will be several health-related organizations represented at the event, with information and handouts available for those in attendance.

Bus schedule

A reminder that the YCS Community Bus now offers services between Ashcroft, Clinton, and 100 Mile House. Beginning November 6, 2017, the tentative bus schedule is as follows: on the first Monday of the month, the Transit Bus will leave Clinton at 9:45 a.m. for 100 Mile House, and will leave Save-On-Foods in 100 Mile House at 3:15 p.m., returning to Clinton by 4:15 p.m. A full bus schedule can be found on the village website at https://www.village.clinton.bc.ca/.

Ranching Strong fundraiser was a great success

The Ranching Strong fundraiser took place with great success on Saturday, October 21 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. The fundraiser included a silent and live auction, cash bar, music, and a dance, with all proceeds going to support the local ranchers affected by the Elephant Hill Wildfire.

A huge thank you goes out to all those who were involved with the organization of this event. Without the many volunteers who donate their free time to make events such as these happen in Clinton, the Village would certainly be a lot more quiet.

A fabulous night was had by all, with each and every item in the auction sold: from organic honey and hand-made quilts to paid massage certificates and helicopter getaways in Squamish! After a great evening of bidding, guests danced the night away, and Ashcroft resident Tanni Bangham took home the title of Two-step Queen. Thanks again to Tom Moe for the great live entertainment. The event raised upwards of $8,000 to support local ranchers! Way to go, Clinton!


