The Rundown: Clinton News

By Raven Nyman

Monster Bash donates to the VFD

On Saturday, October 28 the Cariboo Lodge hosted a spectacular Halloween party, complete with karaoke, dancing, costumes, and a raffle in support of the local fire department.

The raffle raised $292 for the Clinton Fire Department, and another $100 was anonymously donated during the evening. The winner of the costume contest was Marie Antoinette, while the best couple costume went to the Marionettes, and the best group costume was awarded to the Village People. Thanks to the Cariboo Lodge for a great evening!

Support the grad bottle drive

David Stoddart School’s graduating class of 2018 has organized a bottle drive to take place on Friday, November 3 throughout the Village. Starting at 3 p.m., grads will go door to door to collect bottles and cans, and will be accompanied by parent/teacher chaperones.

If you have empties but will not be available during the bottle drive, please leave them in your driveway for pick-up by the grads. For any questions, contact the school at (250) 459-2219.

Village Council briefs

During the regular meeting of council in the Clinton council chambers on Wednesday, October 25, council reviewed the minutes of the Spirit of Clinton meeting that took place at the Memorial Hall on Thursday, October 12. Kristi Rintoul of Thompson Nicola Cariboo United Way attended the meeting to give committee members a better understanding of what United Way does, and how the Village can benefit from their services.

The Thompson Nicola Cariboo United Way is based out of Kamloops and provides services in Williams Lake, Merritt, and Clinton, too. During the Elephant Hill wildfires of this past summer, Rintoul noted that United Way was present in Clinton to help with the situation, and would like to develop a deeper relationship with the community.

Rintoul added that the United Way is something of a “fundraising machine,” and detailed a few of the ways in which local organizations can benefit from their services. Rintoul encouraged members of the Spirit committee to contact her with any specific questions regarding fundraising or assistance for their organization.

During the meeting, the committee also discussed the Canada 150 Skate Day: a grant opportunity established through the Canada 150 program that helps individuals or groups to organize a fun, free skate day to be hosted on December 10, 2017. The event must be free, and can include skating instructions, food, games, prizes, and more. Council approved staff to apply for funding at the special meeting of council on September 13, and a funding application for the Canada 150 Skate Day has since been submitted under the umbrella of minor hockey, with the assistance of Councillor Park.

Changes were also made to the Spirit committee’s Terms of Reference in regards to the following recurring events: the Old Timers’ Tea, the Community Easter Breakfast, and the Community Christmas Dinner. The committee approved a suggestion that these three annual events be granted free usage of the Clinton Memorial Hall, as the events have been recurring for many years in the community, and have often been granted free use of the hall.

The committee also addressed whether or not members would be interested in fundraising to support the Spirit of Clinton committee’s financial reserves. It was agreed that the SOC would not fundraise, as this is not the intended mandate of the committee; the committee was formed to be a collaboration of all community groups to enhance and support each other’s events. It was noted that the individual groups and organizations that belong to the Spirit of Clinton committee often fundraise for their own reserves.

The next Spirit of Clinton committee meeting will take place on November 9 at 7 p.m. in the Clinton Memorial Hall.

Trails update

An update on the Community Only Trails Plan Project and the CADOSA Trail Collaboration was presented at council. All funding for the project was confirmed, with an expected project completion date of November 30, 2017.

A public consultation meeting for the project was held on October 5, 2017 at the Memorial Hall, with just over 20 residents in attendance, and input was also gathered from David Stoddart School students on October 6. Additionally, a survey was launched online to gather input from the community, and received an above average response rate; the consultant was very pleased with the input results.

Councillor Marchant advised the public that the walking and horseback riding trails north of the Village are in fact ready for use, and are only missing a few final touches such as additional trail markers and benches. The remaining funds for the project will be used to print and distribute trail brochures. Residents are encouraged to get out and explore this great new addition to the community!



