The Rundown: Clinton News

The Clinton Arena is now open; plus the DSS PAC auction and dinner, an artisans’ bazaar, and more.

The Kids’ Halloween bash in Clinton was a big hit with children young and old. Photo: Raven Nyman.

By Raven Nyman

47 Mile Arena open for the season

The 47 Mile Sports Complex—otherwise known as the Clinton Arena—opened for the season on November 1 with a free public skating event that took place from 3 to 6 p.m. Stay tuned for updates to the season schedule by visiting the Village of Clinton’s website at https://www.village.clinton.bc.ca/.

Kids’ Halloween Party was a hit

The Kids’ Halloween party took place at the Clinton Memorial Hall on Tuesday, October 31 and was a wonderful evening full of creative costumes and many laughs. The event was sponsored by the Clinton Recreation Commission and the Mill Girl Follies, and was well attended by children and parents from throughout the community.

Kids took part in a spooky scavenger hunt, pumpkin decorating, dancing, and more; many even had washable tattoos applied, and got the chance to have their fortune read in the mysterious “Pumpkin Tent”. A huge thank you must again be extended to those who helped make the evening such a success.

DSS 26th Annual PAC Dinner and Live Auction reminder

David Stoddart School’s annual PAC Dinner and Auction will take place on November 25 at the Clinton Memorial Hall. Doors open at 5 p.m., with cocktails and Mexican appetizers served from 5 to 6 p.m. Chicken and ribs will follow as the main course. A designated driver will also be available.

The auction will feature Clinton’s home-town auctioneer, Russell Allison, who most recently helped to put on the Ranching Strong fundraiser that took place at the Clinton Memorial Hall in October.

Tickets for the event are $20 each and can be purchased in advance at Integris Insurance, the Country Squire Gift Shop, Home Hardware, or David Stoddart School in Clinton.

A reminder that tickets are available now and must be purchased by November 24, as tickets will not be available at the door.

Country Squire Gift Shop closes its doors

The Country Squire Gift Shop in the Village of Clinton will be permanently closing on December 22 of this year. The shop’s “Closing Sale” is now on with many great discounts.

Visit the Country Squire for 40 per cent off all new retail merchandise and 20 per cent off consignment items (handcrafted items excluded). Fixtures and shelving units will also be for sale. Stop by before December 22 to check out the store.



editorial@accjournal.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter