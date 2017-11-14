The Rundown: Clinton News

Community paramedic Diana Guerin (right) will be helping Clinton and area residents with their health-care needs under a new program launched in 2016. Photo: Raven Nyman.

By Raven Nyman

Clinton Makerspace continues

The Clinton Makerspace Society held its annual general meeting on October 16, with 14 excited hobbyists, inventors, and tinkerers in attendance. The group elected new president Andy May, and Sean Ralston was elected as vice president. Edith McLorn became the new secretary, and Peter Brandle was voted in as this year’s treasurer. Rich Burrage and Mike Brundage are directors at large.

The Makerspace currently meets Monday evenings at 6:30 p.m. in the David Stoddart School shop; new members are always welcome.

VOC looks to hire Recovery Manager

The Village of Clinton is seeking to fill the position of Recovery Manager, a role that includes leading in the Village’s recovery efforts and spearheading the transition from response to social and economic recovery.

The Elephant Hill Wildfire significantly impacted the Village and surrounding areas, with highway closures throughout the summer and an official Village evacuation. Residents were forced to find housing outside of town, often travelling quite a distance to arrive at safety. During this time, Clinton residents left jobs and homes behind.

The goal of the Recovery Manager in the Village will be to create and implement a workable plan that will guide Clinton’s recovery strategies to benefit both individuals and businesses in town. The role of Recovery Manager is a contract position that extends from November 2017 through March 2018. The deadline for applications for the position is Wednesday, November 15. Interested applicants can apply directly to Monika Schittek at cao@village.clinton.bc.ca and can find more information on the job posting and qualifications through the Village’s website at https://www.village.clinton.bc.ca/.

DSS news

David Stoddart School has had a busy month full of exciting field trips and events. A reminder that the next PAC Meeting will take place on Thursday, November 16 at 6:30 p.m. at the school, and there will be no school the following Monday, as November 20 is a Non-Instructional Day.

Learning Conversations will be held on November 23 this year. This is not an early dismissal day, but rather an afternoon for parents to join their students in learning. Elementary classrooms will be open for parents to visit from 2 to 4 p.m. so that students have a chance to showcase their work.

Parents of high school students will each have a scheduled time with their children’s two classroom teachers to discuss learning, and will also have a chance to talk over future goals with Mrs. Miller. DSS’s school secretary, Mrs. Allison, will call parents to book these appointments, and regular dismissal times will occur on the day.

“Paint & Sip Party” at Old School’s Bar & Grill

A “Paint & Sip Party” will take place on Saturday, November 18 at Old School’s Bar & Grill, 1613 Cariboo Highway, Clinton. The adults-only event will take place from 7 to 10 p.m., and requires no prior painting experience or supplies. Tickets for the event are $25 at the door. This cost includes your paints and canvas; all you’ll need to bring is your enthusiasm and maybe an old apron or T-shirt that you won’t mind getting dirty.

No artistic experience? No problem! The “Paint & Sip Party” is a guided painting experience with step-by-step instruction. For inquiries, contact Old School’s Bar & Grill at (250) 459-2346.

New Community Paramedic position

In April 2016, the Province of British Columbia announced that seventy-six rural and remote communities in B.C. would offer community paramedicine: a program that provides residents with enhanced health services and encourages them to take responsibility for their health-care and treatment.

The program hopes to contribute to the stabilization of paramedic staffing in remote communities, but also seeks to fill those gaps in service that are common in small rural communities. Clinton resident and Village councillor Diana Guerin has taken on this position for the Village, and is one of 80 community paramedics currently training and/or practicing in B.C.

The Community Paramedic’s role is to provide basic health-care services within the paramedic scope of practice, in partnership with local health-care providers. Part of Guerin’s training includes completing several wellness checks as well as job-shadowing health-care professionals such as local RN Sonja Sullivan, an occupational therapist, pharmacist, and respiratory therapist.

The Community Paramedic’s goal is not to replace the already existing care offered by nurses and doctors, but rather to complement and support their work. Guerin’s responsibilities in the community would likely be delivered in non-urgent settings such as within patients’ homes, but she will also be available to offer AED and CPR training.

Once Guerin’s training has been completed, she will be able to accept referrals from other health-care professionals, and hopes to initially focus on concerns such as diabetes, COPD, and congestive heart failure, as well as falls and fall-prevention. Guerin aims to spend time with patients in their homes to discuss their health issues and assist in managing their plans so that seniors especially can stay in their homes as long as they’d like to. She hopes to give back to her community through her work in the position, and hopes to provide extra care to those in need.

Though the Community Paramedic’s schedule is not yet concrete, Guerin has committed to working 50 daylight hours in a two-week period. Her work will necessitate travel from the Village of Clinton north to 70 Mile House and Green Lake, with visits as far as Canoe Creek, Jesmond, and Big Bar, too. A specially designated vehicle has been assigned to the position, and will be fully equipped with an AED, oxygen, nitrous oxide, Narcan, gravicol, epiphren, diabetic medications, blood clotters and airway management, and a full trauma kit including IV maintenance. Stay tuned for the release of a full Community Paramedic schedule!

Christmas Artisans Bazaar

The Clinton Art and Cultural Society will host a Christmas Artisans Bazaar on Saturday, December 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Clinton Legion basement. Tables for non-members cost $10, while members of the Clinton Art and Cultural Society pay only $5 to rent a table for the bazaar.

If you would like to participate in any way or would like to claim a table to sell your artwork, produce, or homemade goods, please get in touch with Nancy McMinn at (250) 459-2976 or email snirt6@gmail.com.

Legion Christmas Craft Fair

The Legion will host a Christmas Craft Fair to take place on Saturday, December 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Legion basement. Soup and sandwiches will be available. If you’d like to rent a table for the event, please contact Christine at (250) 459-2731. Tables cost $10 each.



