TNRD and Library System news briefs: Popular programs back at Ashcroft Library

Several popular programs, including Yarn and Yap, are starting up again at the Ashcroft Library. Photo by Barbara Roden.

Plastic bags can’t be recycled

As of September 5, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District (TNRD) will no longer be able to accept plastic bags of any sort in its mixed recycling.

The change will have no effect on curbside pick-up of garbage. However, anyone taking recycling products to eco-depots or transfer stations will need to empty the bags’ contents—loose, and free from all plastic bags—into the appropriate bins, then place the plastic bags in a separate receptacle. For more information, go to www.tnrd.ca/content/recycling-guide.

Photos sought

To celebrate its 50th anniversary, the TNRD is holding a photo contest that runs from September 1 to October 31. Amateur photographers are invited to capture and share photos that depict local landscape and scenery, with photos that fit the criteria posted on the TNRD’s 50th anniversary page (@TNRD50), where viewers can help select the contest winners.

Photographs must have been taken within the boundaries of the TNRD, and only photos representing nature, landscape, and scenery will be accepted: pictures with identifiable people or businesses are not eligible. Photos can be in colour or black-and-white.

There will be prizes awarded, including an Android TV 4K Media Player Streaming Box for the first-place winner. The contest is open to all residents of the TNRD; for full rules and more information, go to http://50th.tnrd.ca/.

Grade 3s are VIPs

The TNRD Library System is going back to school in a big way this year, with the introduction of a “Grade 3 VIP Library Card” campaign. Together with School District No. 74 (Gold Trail), School District No. 58 (Nicola-Similkameen), and School District No. 73 (Kamloops/Thompson), the TNRD Library System is working to offer all Grade 3s in its service area the chance to sign up for a new library card.

The campaign is one of the TNRD Library System’s strategic goals for 2017, as the Library System works to further support the students, teachers, and schools in its service area as they transition into the new BC Curriculum.

The campaign will take place in three waves through September and October. Registration forms will be sent home to parents in SD 74 on September 18, and students will then receive their new library cards in a special package delivered right to their classrooms. As an added incentive, the classes that have the highest rate of participation in the campaign will receive a $50 Chapters gift card to purchase books for their classrooms.

ASHCROFT LIBRARY

Tiny Tunes

This drop-in program featuring songs, rhymes, and fun is designed for babies and toddlers aged three to five and their parents/caregivers. It runs every Tuesday starting on September 12 through the end of October, from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Yarn and Yap

This popular program for crafters returns every Wednesday starting September 13 from 2 to 4 p.m. Whatever your craft is—knitting, quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, cross stitch, and more—you are invited to drop in, work on your current project, and chat with others.

Computer course

The series of computer-related courses, led by an expert from the TNRD Library System, returns on September 30, when the focus will be on android tablets and smartphones. Do you have one of these devices, or are you thinking of getting one? The course will show you how to operate a portable touch-screen device running the Android operating system, including downloading apps. The course runs from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m., and registration is required. There is no charge for this or any other library program.

For more information, or to register for the computer course, call the Ashcroft Library at (250) 453-9042, or email branch head Deanna Porter at dporter@tnrd.ca.