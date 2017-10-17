TNRD Library System Footnotes

October is Library Month; and check out the programs your local library has to offer.

The Province has declared October as Library Month: a chance to recognize and celebrate the value libraries deliver to communities throughout B.C. Learn a language, attend a speaker series, test out new technology, access free internet, borrow early literacy kits or family recreation, museum, or art gallery passes: these are just a few of the varied programs and services that public libraries can offer.

During this month, libraries and library partners raise awareness of the valuable role libraries play in our lives. Libraries ensure that all British Columbians have free access to trusted sources of information, workspace, interactive experiences, expertise, and learning opportunities. Beyond borrowing books, libraries are where people go to explore an idea, test a theory, make community connections, find information, and share knowledge. Libraries are increasingly offering a wider range of digital services such as coding workshops, 3-D printers, technology labs, and robotics kits.

Libraries help people discover the joy of reading, develop new skills, form deep community ties, find a job, become entrepreneurs, and participate in recreation and cultural experiences. Last year in B.C., libraries hosted over 73,000 programs, provided 3,500 computers for public use, and circulated more than 59 million items.

School Library Day, also known as Drop Everything and Read (DEAR), will take place on Monday, October 23, 2017. On that day, British Columbians are invited to put down their work and turn off their computer screens so they can read a book, magazine, or newspaper for 20 minutes.

Yarn and Yap

Do you knit or crochet, or would you like to learn? Have you just started crafting or sewing, and need some help reading a pattern? Do you do other crafts, such as quilting, cross-stitching, or beading? Are you working on a project? If the answer to any of these is “Yes”, and you would like to work on your project while enjoying tea and conversation with other crafters, come to the Cache Creek Library on Tuesdays between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m.

Yarn and Yap

This popular program for crafters is held every Wednesday from 2 to 4 p.m. Whatever your craft is—knitting, quilting, crocheting, needlepoint, cross stitch, and more—you are invited to drop in, work on your current project, enjoy tea or coffee, and chat with others.

Book sale

There will be a small book sale (while quantities last) at the Ashcroft branch from October 19 to 26 during regular branch hours.

Tiny Tunes

This program, for children three and under, will take place on October 24 and 31 from 10:30 to 11 a.m.

Identity theft and fraud prevention

Pre-registration is necessary for this presentation on Thursday, October 26 from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., which is sponsored by Interior Savings Credit Union. Learn how to keep your personal and financial information safe, what to do if you’re a victim of fraud, and more. Sign up at the library during regular hours.

Windows 10 course

On Saturday, October 28 there will be a Windows 10 computer course from 10:15 to 11:45 a.m. Participants will learn how to use the start menu, organize tiles, and search for files, apps, and settings. Discover the Windows store for finding, downloading, and installing apps, and find out about Microsoft accounts and how they affect the Windows 10 experience.

It is recommended that participants have basic computing skills before registering for this course. The course is free, but registration is necessary.



