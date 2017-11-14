It’s had a good run; but the current bookmobile (pictured) has come to the end of its life, and a replacement will be arriving early in 2018. Photo: TNRD.

TNRD Library System Footnotes

A new Bookmobile is coming; plus one-on-one tech training sessions in Ashcroft.

ASHCROFT LIBRARY

Financial wellness for seniors workshop

This free workshop will teach participants about what financial abuse of seniors is; how to recognize if you or a loved one are being taken advantage of; advanced planning tools to protect yourself or loved ones; and much more. There will also be the opportunity to ask questions.

Please sign up at the library during branch hours, call (250) 453-9042, or email dporter@tnrd.ca if you plan to attend, so organizers know how many community members will be there.

One-on-one tech coaching

You are not alone when it comes to learning about new technology! The library is offering 30-minute one-on-one coaching sessions that will help people with their technology needs. There are only three spots available, and registration is required. Please tell library staff what specifically you would like to learn about when you register.

The courses take place on Saturday, November 25 between 10 a.m. and noon at the Ashcroft Library. To register, drop by when the branch is open or use the telephone number or email address above. Note: this replaces the computer security course that was previously scheduled.

SYSTEM WIDE

New Bookmobile coming

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District Board voted, at its November 9 meeting, to authorize a draw of $500,000 from the TNRD’s Public Library Service Reserve Fund to help finance the replacement of the existing Bookmobile, which is at the end of its useful life and requires replacement.

“The old one is still going, but it’s getting tired, and there are repair and maintenance issues with it,” says TNRD CAO Sukh Gill. “The new one has been ordered, and should be here around February 2018.”

The Bookmobile serves a number of small communities within the TNRD, including Walhachin, 20 Mile, Loon Lake, and Spences Bridge, visiting each community once every three weeks. In 2016 the Bookmobile loaned out 35,342 items.


