Two Ashcroft students are Fire Chiefs for the Day

Casey Henderson and Kiera Bolton, both students at Desert Sands Community School, were selected as this year’s “Fire Chiefs for the Day”. Ashcroft Volunteer Fire Department chief Josh White took the students on a tour through town on Engine 3 before giving them a tour of the fire hall and presenting them with certificates to commemorate the occasion.

Earlier in the day, presentations at the school included fire prevention, a discussion of the Elephant Hill wildfire, an explanation of the heavy police presence in the area during the fire and how police helped out, and how much time abandoned 9-1-1 calls cost police officers.



