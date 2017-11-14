The Zion United Church Women’s group has had it last meeting, as the members have decided to disband. Photo: Wendy Coomber.

United Church Women: Final meeting

After more than 70 years, the United Church Women’s group in Ashcroft has had its last meeting.

By Phyllis Gray

The last meeting of the United Church Women’s group of Ashcroft was held on November 7, with only four members attending.

We opened with the UCW purpose. Jacklin Desrosiers led the Devotional with a reading from the book Fifteen Minutes Alone with God by Emilie Barnes. The scripture was from John 3: 16–21 (“For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.”).

Barnes’ book tells the story of the little jelly beans given to a friend in a bag, inside which is a poem:

Little jelly beans

Tell a story true

A tale of our Father’s love

Just for me and you.

Green is for the waving palms

Blue for skies above

Brown is for the soft earth where

People sat hearing of His love.

A speckled bean for fish and sand

Red for precious wine

And black is for the sin He washed

From your soul and mine.

Purple for the sadness of

His family and friends

And white is for the glory

Of the day He rose again.

Jacklin closed with a prayer.

We accepted the October minutes as written. For old business, it was noted that the worship service led by the UCW went well.

We had much discussion about the closing out of our UCW group; the reason being that there are not enough members to continue. It is with regret that we had to do this.

We received two pieces of correspondence: one from the First United Ministry with their news, and one from Our Daily Bread.

Reports were given, and treasurer Colleen Mierau handed out her written report, which was accepted. Hilda Drinkwater for Sunshine gave her report orally. She has sent out six cards.

Phyllis Gray (Publicity) gave her report for Outreach. We will no longer be collecting Campbell’s labels or used stamps. We thank everyone who has handed these items in to us for the past several years.

We enjoyed coffee and refreshments during the meeting, and closed with the UCW prayer.

We have really appreciated all the support given to us these past many years from the community for our more than 70 years of bean suppers, bazaars, teas, and other events which could not have happened without your wonderful support. Thank you.


