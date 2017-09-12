United in Spirit

The United Church Woman are pondering their future, and will make a decision next month.

By Phyllis Gray

Six ladies attended the September 5 meeting of the United Church Women at the Zion United Church hall at 1:30 p.m. One visitor was in attendance. As there is no president, we used the June meeting agenda as a guide, and read together the UCW purpose.

Secretary Jacklin Desrosiers led the devotional from the book 15 Minutes with God by Emilie Barnes. The theme was “I didn’t believe it”, and the scripture was John 6:40 (“And this is the will of him that sent me, that every one which seeth the Son, and believeth in him, may have everlasting life: and I will raise him up at the last day.”).

The message was in the same poetic form as “’Twas the Night Before Christmas”, but was entitled “’Twas the Night Before Jesus”. The writer, realizing how late he is in believing in Jesus, feels very remorseful. It is never too late to believe in Jesus.

Jacklin closed with a prayer, and three pieces of correspondence were received, with news of the work of the United Church Women and Our Daily Bread. Reports were then given. Treasurer Colleen Mierau handed out her written report, which was accepted, and oral reports were given by Hilda Drinkwater (sunshine and archives) and Phyllis Gray (publicity and outreach).

The United Church will be hosting Soup’s On on October 27 at St. Alban’s Anglican Church hall. Our ladies will also be leading the church worship service on October 22.

New business brought up the subject of the future of the Ashcroft United Church Women. There was much discussion, and a definite decision about this will be made at the October meeting.

We enjoyed a time of fellowship and refreshments, and closed the meeting with the UCW prayer.

The next meeting will be on October 3 at the church hall.