Lyle the pig is searching for a new home. (YouTube screengrab)

VIDEO: ‘Lyle the singing pig’ searching for home

SPCA say the pig is ‘not opera-ready’

While this pudgy vocalist may need to improve his range before headlining at the Sydney Opera House, his rustic pitch has certainly caught the attention of staff at the BC SPCA’s Good Shepherd Barn in Surrey.

Meet Lyle the singing pig.

The two-year-old pig has been in the BC SPCA’s care since September, when he was seized with several other animals as part of a cruelty investigation.

Extremely fearful at first, the nervous porker broke free of his anxiety and started belting not-so-classical tunes for the staff taking care of him.

“I’m not sure if he’s opera-ready, but it’s great to see him so much more social and vocalizing so much,” BC SPCA farm animal care supervisor Leiki Salumets said in a press release issued Thursday morning.

Aside from entertaining his favourite volunteers, Lyle enjoys belly rubs and foot massages, according to the release.

BC SPCA is searching for a forever home for Lyle. To arrange and meet the ‘singing pig,’ email rescues@spca.bc.ca

