Ben Affleck says he wants to be ‘part of the solution’

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct

Ben Affleck says the storm of sexual harassment allegations engulfing Hollywood has led him to examine his own behaviour.

In an interview Sunday with The Associated Press for the superhero film “Justice League,” Affleck said he’s “looking at my own behaviour and addressing that and making sure I’m part of the solution.”

After condemning Harvey Weinstein’s actions last month, Affleck was forced to defend his own conduct. He apologized for groping the actress Hilarie Burton on camera in 2003 when she was a host on MTV’s “Total Request Live.” Another video from 2004 showed Affleck pulling Montreal TV host Anne-Marie Losique onto his lap.

Speaking Sunday, Affleck said two things need to happen, that “more women need to be pushed to power” and that sexual harassment has to also be “a men’s issue” where guys call out inappropriate behaviour.

Sam Golding, The Associated Press

'Thor: Ragnarok' rumbles to $121M box-office debut

Elephant Hill wildfire expected to keep smouldering until spring in some areas

‘We’ll remember this fire season for all the wrong reasons,’ says chief fire information officer.

Historic Hat Creek attracts more than 20,000 visitors in 2017 despite the wildfires

In July and August the site took a hit; but the other months of the season saw a surge in visitors.

Sharing Hope in Crisis seminar will show how to help others

The seminar will teach what to say, and what not to say, to those in crisis.

Cache Creek receives Rural Dividend grant

Funds will go toward upgrading the Community Hall.

Local artist selling paintings for a good cause

Seven of Esther Darlington’s paintings are for sale at the sidewalk Gallery, with proceeds to WRAPS.

REPLAY: B.C. this week in video

In case you missed it, here’s a look at replay-worthy highlights from across the province this week.

B.C. to hike distracted driving penalties by $740

Two tickets over three years could net penalties of up to $2,000

Millennials more likely to attend Remembrance Day ceremonies: poll

Canadians between 18 and 34 are the ones most likely to pay their respects in person

Study finds ‘alarming rate’ of OD deaths among young Indigenous people in B.C.

Indigenous people are 13 more times likely to die of drug OD related deaths

Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

Church gunman who killed 26 was court-martialed, discharged from Air Force

CRA vows action on Canadian tax evaders exposed in Paradise Papers

Names exposed include Brian Mulroney, Paul Martin and Jean Chretien and the Queen

Regulator rejects Via Rail’s efforts to limit wheelchair access

Rules said all trains coast to coast must double their capacity to accommodate mobility aids

‘Thor: Ragnarok’ rumbles to $121M box-office debut

The big opening cements the unlikely breakthrough of New Zealand director Taika Waititi

