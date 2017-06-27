Clinton news: Goodbye to Clinton Elementary School

On the same day the school was demolished, photos from CES were on display at the Clinton Museum.

By Susan Swan

Future firefighters?

On Tuesday, June 20, StrongStart teacher Sandi Burrage (along with several parents) brought nine StrongStart students to tour the Clinton fire hall. Clinton Volunteer Fire Department members Ron Mitchell and Jordan Lawrence were on hand to show the students the fire trucks, fire hoses, and other pieces of equipment, and allow them to turn on and off the sirens, lights, etc. on the trucks.

Also on hand, with a patrol car for the kids to check out, were Cpl. Curtis Davis and Cst. Tony DiMaggio of the Clinton RCMP detachment. Again, the kids were allowed to turn on the lights and sirens, as well as sit in both the front seat and back seat of the cruiser.

It’s hard to say who had more fun: the young students or the adults. One thing is for sure: neighbours must have wondered what all the sirens were about.

This was all about letting these youngsters see that these emergency vehicles and personnel are not scary; they are there to help when needed.

Goodbye CES

We all knew it was going to happen; but it still was heart-wrenching for many to see the old Clinton Elementary School at 300 Smith Avenue in Clinton coming down.

Hazardous materials had been dealt with earlier this spring, and on Friday, June 23 the real demolition began. Behind a temporary construction (or in this case, demolition) fence, a big machine pulled down walls and piled up materials. The work continued on Saturday, and after questioning what would happen to all the usable materials, I was assured that much of the material would be reused or repurposed by Psalm 23, a rehabilitation centre at 59 Mile.

Some of the Psalm 23 members were on site when I was there. They were removing basketball hoops, stage curtains, etc. to reuse at their facility. I was pleased to hear that the beautiful big beams, etc. would all be reused or repurposed. The concrete walls will be crushed and used as fill at the Psalm 23 property. Desks, chairs, and more were being removed by this group.

Upon hearing of the demolition in progress, many local residents—and even some who had gone to school in Clinton Elementary and have since moved away—took to social media, sharing memories and stories of their time there. I didn’t think it would affect me as much, as I had never attended school there. Both of my boys did, however, and I teared up a little as I stood in the gymnasium. I thought of all the Christmas concerts, grad ceremonies, science fairs, etc., that I had been to. I can only imagine how people who actually attended classes there must feel. It is definitely the end of an era that will see the property put to other uses.

Museum birthday bash

The museum in Clinton held its 61st birthday bash on Friday, June 23. It is ironic that on the very day the school was being pulled down, one of the main features of the museum event was a display of school photos from Clinton Elementary School. These large group photos had graced the walls of CES, and every year another one was added.

The pictures had been donated to the museum, and members of the Museum Society asked people to drop by and try to help identify the people in the photos. It was fun to look back on the numerous students and school staff and try to identify them.

There was also a display on hand of several Clinton Twirlers costumes and memorabilia that Stella Martin had kept for years. After her passing it was all donated to the museum as an important part of history: not only of the school but of the community.

Visitors to these displays enjoyed birthday cake and cupcakes.

Canada Day

The Canada Day celebration will start at 11 a.m. in Reg Conn Centennial Park. The Royal Canadian Legion, Branch #194 will raise the flag at that time. Following the singing of “O Canada”, Mayor Jim Rivett will welcome everyone.

In addition to hot dogs and cake, there will be numerous activities for the kids, including face painting, a fishing derby, a bouncy castle, and more.

Seniors’ yard sale

The Clinton Seniors’ Association will host their annual July 1 yard sale at 217 Smith Avenue. Come and check out the bargains on your way to the activities in the park.

Music in the Park

The first of three Music in the Park events will be held on Sunday, July 2 beginning at 7 p.m. in Reg Conn Centennial Park. Bring a chair, blanket, or whatever you would like to sit on and come and enjoy some lively German folk music.