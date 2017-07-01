Abbotsford cop dragged by car fleeing traffic stop

An Abbotsford cop is lucky to be alive after he was dragged by a speeding car Saturday morning.

The officer had pulled over a red Nissan Sentra around 8:20 a.m. at Bevan Avenue and Ware Street and was questioning the driver, when he suddenly attempted to flee the scene, according to an Abbotsford Police release.

The APD member was dragged a block down the road before climbing into the Nissan “and a short physical altercation occurred before the officer was able to jump out of the vehicle,” the release says.

The officer escaped with minor injuries.

The suspect then sped away and tried to evade police, who followed for about eight blocks before stopping the pursuit.

The Nissan was then reported seen on Highway 11 and then Highway 1.

Nearly an hour after the initial traffic stop, the Nissan was spotted and pulled over on Number 3 road, near Yarrow. The 33-year-old suspect surrendered, was arrested and is now facing charges of flight from police, dangerous driving, assault with a deadly weapon, assaulting a police officer and driving while prohibited.

The incident is still being investigated and anyone with information is asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225, text 222973 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.