Accused in Kamloops murder given more time to hire lawyer

A Fraser Valley man is given more time in a Kamloops court to hire new lawyer

  • Nov. 14, 2017 8:09 p.m.
A Fraser Valley man charged with first-degree murder in connection with the violent slaying of a woman found dead last year in an Aberdeen motel has been given three weeks to hire a new lawyer.

David Albert Miller appeared briefly in B.C. Supreme Court on Tuesday, where a judge granted his adjournment application.

The 55-year-old is accused of killing Debra Novacluse, 52. Her body was discovered at the Super 8 hotel on Hugh Allan Drive on Aug. 27, 2016.

Police said Miller was identified as a suspect early in the investigation and they tracked his movements to Ontario, where he was arrested in September 2016.

Investigators have said they believe Miller and Novacluse travelled to Kamloops together from Abbotsford prior to the slaying.

Miller has been without a lawyer since last month. In August, he was committed by consent to stand trial in B.C. Supreme Court.

Miller, who has been in custody since his arrest, will return to court on Dec. 4.

