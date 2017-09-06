Apparent triple kidnapping in Dawson Creek

One of those allegedly kidnapped managed to call police, prompting their rescue

RCMP in Dawson Creek say they are investigating what appears to be a triple kidnapping.

Cpl. Madonna Saunderson says police in Dawson Creek learned of the case on Saturday.

A woman reported she had been kidnapped and held against her will for several days but had managed to escape from the home in a rural area near the city.

A second person also reported they had been kidnapped, and told investigators a third person was still in the house.

RCMP and emergency response team members entered the home and found the third person, Saunderson says, and all three alleged victims were treated for injuries described as non-life-threatening.

Police have not said if any suspects have been identified or if any arrests have been made, but they confirm the investigation is continuing and the public is not believed to be at risk.

A 21-year-old man believed to have been kidnapped from Langley was one of the alleged victims.

Keith Koponyas was reported missing by his family on Aug. 29.

Facebook posts from family and friends indicate he had been ‘stuffed into an SUV’ and kidnapped.

At the time, Langley police said they couldn’t confirm or refute the kidnapping claim, but were investigating.

Anyone with information on this is asked to call the Dawson Creek RCMP at 250-784-3700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

The Canadian Press, with files from the Langley Times