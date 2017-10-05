Area restrictions for Elephant Hill fire perimeter rescinded

Hunters and other outdoor enthusiasts urged to use caution in burned areas.

ATV use is once again permitted in the area of Elephant Hill wildfire.

People were back on the trails and riding their ATVs last weekend after the area restrictions in the Elephant Hill fire perimeter north of Ashcroft were rescinded on Sept. 29.

The area restriction was issued to protect public safety and conduct firefighting operations, but the B.C. Wildfire Service (BCWS) states it no longer needs to restrict access.

Outdoor enthusiasts voiced concerns they might not get back on the trails. However, the cool temperatures and wet weather have knocked the fire down enough to allow folks back in the bush.

Despite the area restriction being lifted, the Elephant Hill fire is still an active worksite. The BCWS urges hunters and other outdoor recreationalists to use extreme caution in the vicinity of the fire.

Under the Wildfire Act, officials can still order anyone to leave the area if necessary.

Due to wildfire activity, the BCWS notes there may be hazards present.

Areas affected by wildfires may have damaged trees that have become unstable and could fall down.

Ash pits, which can be hard to detect, can remain hot long after the flames have died down, according to the BCWS.

If people see smoke within a fire’s perimeter, where it is surrounded by black, burned material, the BCWS states it’s typically not a concern.

If there is smoke rising from outside a fire’s perimeter, in green or unburned areas, folks should report the smoke immediately.

To report a wildfire, unattended campfire or open burning violation, call *5555 on a cell phone or 1-800-663-5555 toll-free.