Ashcroft RCMP police blotter

A vehicle losing control and leaving the road resulted in damage, but no injuries.

By Sgt. Kathleen Thain

Police responded to 26 calls for service during the week of September 9–15.

Off-road

On September 11, a Ford Windstar was travelling on Highway 99 approximately 13 km from the junction with Highway 97 when the tires on the passenger side went into the gravel, causing the vehicle to travel down an embankment and into a field.

The vehicle was coming from a straight portion of the road into a curve and likely was travelling too fast for the turn.

The driver was checked out by ambulance personnel and released at the scene. The vehicle did have damage, and was towed from the area.

Bar disturbance

On September 15 at approximately 10 p.m., someone from the River Inn in Ashcroft called to report a disturbance within the bar area of that location. When police arrived another person had taken the male home so that there would be no further issues at the bar. Follow-up was conducted to ensure this was the case.

Pocket dials to 9-1-1

Other files that required service during the week involved traffic complaints, family disturbances, animal calls, false alarms or abandoned 9-1-1 calls from cellular phones (pocket dials), and assistance to other agencies.

If you have any information on any police files or crimes, please contact the Ashcroft RCMP at (250) 453-2216 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Clinton RCMP can be contacted at (250) 459-2221.



