Ashcroft United Church Women decide to disband

The group cannot carry on, but the decision to disband was not an easy one.

By Phyllis Gray

Seven ladies met for our October meeting, which was held on October 10 instead of October 3 because of the illness of one member. We began the meeting with the UCW purpose. Phyllis Gray was acting president for this meeting only, and we used a previous meeting’s agenda as a guide.

Secretary Jacklin Desrosiers led the Devotional with a reading from the booklet Hold Fast by Aimee Imbeau. The scripture was Philippians 2: 14–16 about complaining, and how much we do complain instead of holding fast to the word of life. (“Do all things without murmurings and disputings: That ye may be blameless and harmless, the sons of God, without rebuke, in the midst of a crooked and perverse nation, among whom ye shine as lights in the world; Holding forth the word of life; that I may rejoice in the day of Christ, that I have not run in vain, neither laboured in vain.”) Jacklin closed with a prayer.

We accepted an impromptu agenda for activities we need to address at this time, and the motion was carried.

Old business was discussed. The first item was the assignment of readers for the Oct. 22 church service, which the UCW ladies will do

The next item was discussion, and the decision to disband our UCW group because of the loss of members and the inability to carry on without a president, and the fact that the few of us left cannot do the jobs that need to be done to carry on.

More will be discussed at our November meeting, including the procedures to be followed. This closure will happen sometime next year. It was with regrets that we decided to do this.

Correspondence was dealt with, and we received three pieces: a newsletter from the Vancouver School of Theology; thank yous for donations; and an annual report from the United Church of Canada.

Reports were next, and treasurer Colleen Mierau handed out her written report, which was accepted. Verbal reports were from Phyllis Gray (publicity), and it was reported that the United Church would be hosting the “Soup’s On” lunch at the Anglican Church Hall on October 27. The United Church Women will also help host a birthday celebration at the Anglican Church Hall on October 22.

We paused for refreshments and fellowship.

The next meeting will be on November 7 in the United Church Hall at 1:30 p.m. Devotional and refreshment people were noted.



